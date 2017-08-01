1 August 2017

Nigeria: Pef, Nbs to Investigate Daily Petrol Consumption

By Daniel Adugbo

The Petroleum Equalisation Fund (Management) Board and the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) have set up a committee to investigate the exact volume of petrol consumed in the country daily.

The committee, constituted earlier in the year, is expected in one month's time to determine Nigeria's daily petrol consumption and also ascertain the economic impact of equalisation and bridging schemes in the country.

Speaking after a meeting involving chief executives of the two agencies and the joint committee members, the Statistician General of the Federation/Chief Executive, NBS, Dr. Yemi Kale, said the essence of the initiative was to get data that would help government make decisions.

Also speaking, the Executive Secretary, PEF, Ahmed Bobboi, said the collaboration with the NBS was informed by the PEF's desire to put to rest the problem of conflicting daily petrol consumption figures by different government agencies.

