Kenya: Sh2.9bn Centre to House Kenya Roads Agencies

The World Bank is set to fund the construction of a Sh2.9 billion complex in Nairobi that will house Kenya's road institutions and the National Construction Authority. China's firm, Avic has already won the project's tender.

The project, being overseen by the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA), will see the setting up of four office blocks covering 35,000 square metres, a 500-seater auditorium and a service building.

Avic, through its subsidiary, China National Aero-Technology International Engineering Corporation (Catic), was last year declared the best and lowest bidder in a pool of 19 contractors, having offered to do all the works for Sh2.9 billion.

KeNHA has now been given a greenlight for the works following the Public Procurement Administrative and Review Board's (PPARB) dismissal of an application in court by local contractor, Parbat Siyani Construction Ltd.

The complex will house KeNHA, the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (Kura), the Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KeRRA), the Engineers Board of Kenya, the National Construction Authority (NCA) and the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA).

Details of the project have been revealed in a High Court suit KeNHA has filed against Parbat Siyani Construction Ltd seeking Sh150,000 in legal costs it incurred while defending decision to declare Catic the best bidder.

Parbat Siyani Construction Ltd had claimed that KeNHA pushed the local contractor's initial Sh2.9 billion offer to Sh4 billion while adjusting bid prices to correct errors.

The firm wanted the PPARB to revoke the KeNHA adjustment and declare it the best bidder.

Neither the court documents nor tender advertisements specify where the complex will be located in Nairobi. But the tender documents indicate that Catic will be required to complete works in 15 months.

KeNHA will then have 12 months after occupation to notify the Chinese company of any defects.