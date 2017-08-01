31 July 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Sh2.9bn Centre to House Kenya Roads Agencies

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Brian Wasuna

The World Bank is set to fund the construction of a Sh2.9 billion complex in Nairobi that will house Kenya's road institutions and the National Construction Authority. China's firm, Avic has already won the project's tender.

The project, being overseen by the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA), will see the setting up of four office blocks covering 35,000 square metres, a 500-seater auditorium and a service building.

Avic, through its subsidiary, China National Aero-Technology International Engineering Corporation (Catic), was last year declared the best and lowest bidder in a pool of 19 contractors, having offered to do all the works for Sh2.9 billion.

KeNHA has now been given a greenlight for the works following the Public Procurement Administrative and Review Board's (PPARB) dismissal of an application in court by local contractor, Parbat Siyani Construction Ltd.

The complex will house KeNHA, the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (Kura), the Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KeRRA), the Engineers Board of Kenya, the National Construction Authority (NCA) and the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA).

Details of the project have been revealed in a High Court suit KeNHA has filed against Parbat Siyani Construction Ltd seeking Sh150,000 in legal costs it incurred while defending decision to declare Catic the best bidder.

Parbat Siyani Construction Ltd had claimed that KeNHA pushed the local contractor's initial Sh2.9 billion offer to Sh4 billion while adjusting bid prices to correct errors.

The firm wanted the PPARB to revoke the KeNHA adjustment and declare it the best bidder.

Neither the court documents nor tender advertisements specify where the complex will be located in Nairobi. But the tender documents indicate that Catic will be required to complete works in 15 months.

KeNHA will then have 12 months after occupation to notify the Chinese company of any defects.

Kenya

Essential Guide to Kenya's High Stakes Election On 8 August

Kenya's 8 August elections are rapidly approaching and concerns continue to mount over the prospect of electoral… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.