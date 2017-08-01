Zimbabwe: Malaria Ravages Manicaland

Manicaland Province has the highest malaria morbidity and mortality in Zimbabwe, with Chipinge District contributing 34 percent of the figures.

Nyanga comes second with 18 percent.

Speaking at belated Manicaland Provincial World Malaria Day commemorations at Emmanuel High School in Nyanga yesterday, Manicaland Provincial Medical Director Dr Patron Mafaune, whose speech was read by Manicaland Provincial Epidemiology and Disease Control Officer Dr Munyaradzi Mukuzunga, said advances in research and tools to fight malaria in the province and country at large would help combat other infectious diseases like Zika virus and Lymphatic Filariasis which are also transmitted by mosquito bites.

The province has made tremendous strides in combating malaria following the introduction of critical interventions such as Indoor Residual Spraying and Intermittent Preventive Therapy in pregnancy as well as Malaria Community Case Management done through the Village Health Worker and school health coordinators.

"This will play a critical role in achieving Sustainable Development Goal Number Three which is to ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all by 2030.

"Following the great progress made under the SDGs, it is important to build on this success and end Malaria for good. Smart investments and strong partnerships have resulted in dramatic progress against malaria in the past 15 years," she said.

Dr Mafaune added: "The Government has also gone further by investing in Malaria Community Case Management done through the Village Health Worker and school health coordinators who provide services directly to the community in rural areas.

"I would like to applaud these cadres who play a critical role in offering primary care services such as conducting rapid diagnostic tests and administering treatment."

The event was held under the theme: "End Malaria for good".

Speaking at the same event, Minister of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services Supa Mandiwanzira, said in a bid to combat Malaria and improve health care service delivery in the district, Government and other stakeholders would establish community health access points in several villages in Nyanga South and North.

The points will be established in Tangwena, Nyamahumba 2, Chimusasa, Sanhare and Bende villages and are expected to be functional by next month.

"We are committed to fight Malaria. It is saddening to note that people are travelling long distances to access health care facilities.

"For example, villagers in Bende are travelling more than 10km to access health facilities at the nearest clinic. The community health access points will go a long way in addressing such challenges, making sure that villagers will quickly receive medical attention," said Minister Mandiwanzira who is also Nyanga South National Assembly member.