Nigeria: Boko Haram - Service Chiefs Relocate to Maiduguri

Photo: Premium Times

Soldiers on duty in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital (file photo).

Some service chiefs have arrived in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital in line with the directive of the Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, was the first to arrive in Maiduguri among the service chiefs early on Tuesday

Recall that Acting President Osinbajo, last week, directed military service chiefs to move back to the Command Centre in Maiduguri, Borno State.

This was the outcome of a meeting the acting president held with the service chiefs, at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja.

It was also decided that the military should get more surveillance devices and cameras that would be able to see distant attackers.

The meeting was attended by the Minister of Defence Mansur Dan-Ali, as well as Chief of Defence Staff Gabriel Olonishakin, Chief of Army Staff Tukur Burata, Chief of Air Staff Sadique Abubakar and Chief of Naval Staff Ibok Ekwe Ibas.

Addressing State House correspondents after the meeting, the defence minister said: "The raining season is a difficult moment for us. We cannot dominate the environment like what we do during the dry season. But effort is geared towards regaining back our areas and we assure that all these ambushes that are happening regularly would be stopped."