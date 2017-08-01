1 August 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: ‎Military Chiefs Obey Osinbajo, Arrive Maiduguri to Tackle Boko Haram

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
Soldiers on duty in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital (file photo).
By Abdulkareem Haruna

Nigeria's military chiefs on Tuesday morning arrived Maiduguri, the Borno State capital in response to the orders of the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo.

Mr. Osinbajo last week held a closed-door meeting with all heads of the nation's military to review the worsening Boko Haram attacks in northeast Nigeria.

Apart from last week's ambush and abduction of a team of geologists from the University of Maiduguri, Boko Haram insurgents had carried out about 90 separate or multiple suicide attacks within and around Maiduguri in the past four months.

The service chiefs led by the Chief of Defence Staff, Gabriel Olonisakin, a general, arrived the air force base in Maiduguri at about 11 a.m.

The team comprising the Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, a lieutenant general, and his colleague from the Air Force immediately drove in a heavy convoy of armed soldiers to the headquarters of Military Command and Control Centre where the Theatre Commander is expected to brief them.

More on This

Boko Haram - Service Chiefs Relocate to Maiduguri

Some service chiefs have arrived in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital in line with the directive of the Acting… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.