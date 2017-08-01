Nigeria: Kebbi Is the Most Peaceful State in the History of Nigeria - Governor Okorocha

The chairman, Progressive Governors Forum, Chief Rochas Okorocha, has described Kebbi as the "most peaceful state in the history of Nigeria."

Okorocha made the statement on Tuesday in Birnin Kebbi, when he led members of the forum on a courtesy visit to the Emir of Gwandu, Alhaji Muhammadu Bashir.

"Kebbi State has track record of being a peaceful state since its creation," he said, and commended Gov. Abubakar Bagudu and the people of the state for boosting the production of rice and wheat.

He expressed satisfaction that Kebbi had placed Nigeria's name on the map of countries in the world producing rice.

Okorocha said that members of the forum were in state to hold their meeting billed to commence on Tuesday.

He said the meeting would deliberate on the various challenges facing the country and seek ways of assisting the Federal Government come out with policies that would have positive impact on the lives of Nigerians.

The chairman commended Gov. Bagudu for his efforts to revive country's economy through agriculture.

He urged the people of the state to continue to support Bagudu's administration to enable them enjoy the dividends of democracy.

He thanked the emir and his council for their contributions to the development of the state and country.

In his remarks, the emir said that he always consulted other traditional rulers before approving policies that would affect the lives of his people.

He thanked the governors for the visit and urged them to continue to implement policies that would benefit the people. (NAN)