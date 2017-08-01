1 August 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Imperial Bank Receivership Extended By One Year to Shortlist Investors

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Kennedy Kangethe

Nairobi — The high court has granted a 12-month extension of the receivership of Imperial Bank Limited.

The move follows an agreement with stakeholders that will enable the regulator to move on with seeking a potential strategic investor that will revive the bank.

This is the third time the Imperial Bank Limited receivership is being extended.

In June, CBK released a tentative timeline for the revival of the bank that needs a 40 billion capital injection.

The regulator says that it's open to investors who are willing to bring the bank back on its feet.

Kenya

Essential Guide to Kenya's High Stakes Election On 8 August

Kenya's 8 August elections are rapidly approaching and concerns continue to mount over the prospect of electoral… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.