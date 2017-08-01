Kenya: Imperial Bank Receivership Extended By One Year to Shortlist Investors

Nairobi — The high court has granted a 12-month extension of the receivership of Imperial Bank Limited.

The move follows an agreement with stakeholders that will enable the regulator to move on with seeking a potential strategic investor that will revive the bank.

This is the third time the Imperial Bank Limited receivership is being extended.

In June, CBK released a tentative timeline for the revival of the bank that needs a 40 billion capital injection.

The regulator says that it's open to investors who are willing to bring the bank back on its feet.