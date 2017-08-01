Kenya: Military Spokesman Owuoth Says Okay After Nasa Claims He's Missing

Nairobi — Military Spokesman Joseph Owuoth has dismissed claims that he is missing, following allegations that he is the one who authenticated some documents released by Opposition leaders.

Owuoth has told Capital FM News that he is still on duty and not suspended as claimed by NASA leaders led by Senator Anyang Nyong'o in Kisumu on Tuesday.

"I am fine, and I don't know where those rumours are coming from," Owuoth told Capital FM News, when we called him soon after the claims by NASA leaders.

"Please tell the public that I am fine and I am not suspended as claimed."

Nyong'o had told journalists in Kisumu that the family of Owuoth has reported him missing, a day being sent on compulsory leave.

"We demand immediate investigations on the whereabouts of the Military Spokesman Joseph Owuoth because his family has reported him missing," Nyong'o said.

But Owuoth dismissed the claims as mere propaganda.

"That is propaganda, how can I be missing and I am speaking to you. I am not aware of the suspension they are talking about," he said.

Nyong'o had claimed that Owuoth was suspended after confirming that military correspondence the Opposition leaders released to the public last week was authentic.

The documents detailed an alleged military role in the elections, with NASA leaders reading mischief saying they were planning to favour the ruling Jubilee Party's presidential candidate Uhuru Kenyatta.

It is however worth noting that Nyong'o's National Super Alliance counterpart Musalia Mudavadi, at a separate press briefing in Nairobi, said he was not aware Owuoth was missing.