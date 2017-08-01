Kenya: Global Fund Approves Grants for HIV, TB and Malaria

Nairobi — The Global Fund Technical Review Panel has approved Kenya's Funding request for $335,631,852, which was submitted on May 23 this year.

Kenya's funding application was found to be technically sound and strategically focused.

The panel also recommended that Kenya proceeds with the grant making process.

The revelation was made Tuesday at a special KCM meeting chaired by the Health Principal Secretary, Julius Korir. In attendance was the Global Fund Country Team lead by John Ochero.

Korir commended the Kenya country team which was involved in the fund application and proposal writing process for a job well done.