Nigeria: Pentathlon Federation Sets Up LOC for Youths Olympic

Nigeria Modern Pentathlon Federation has set up LOC for hosting of Youths Olympic qualifier for Africa and Senior Africa Champions scheduled to hold in Lagos between December 4th and 11th, 2017.

The LOC was set up yesterday and held its inaugural meeting at the NOC boardroom at the National Stadium in Lagos.

In his opening address, the President of the Nigeria Modern Pentathlon Federation, Dr. Jonathan Nnaji, said that the Youth Olympic qualifier will consist of four modern pentathlon disciplines of laser shooting and running, swimming and fencing while the senior championship will have in addition to the four disciplines, horse riding which is the fifth sport of modern pentathlon.

He said as condition for hosting, the federation has signed a cooperation protocols agreement for technical and equipment support with the five sports of modern pentathlon in Nigeria namely AFN, Aquatic, Shooting, Fencing and Polo Federation.

Nnaji used the opportunity of the first meeting to appeal to the Lagos State government, Corporate Nigeria, philanthropic organisation and the general public to partner them and also provide the needed financial resources to enable them host a remarkable championship.

In his word, "As a condition for hosting our federation had signed a cooperation protocols agreement for technical and equipment support with the five sports of the modern pentathlon in Nigeria namely AFN, Aquatic, Shooting, Fencing and Polo Federation which was witnessed by the NOC and we are happy for the support given by these federations."