Nigeria: Two Suspects Arrested for Car Theft

Operatives of the Federal Anti-robbery Squad (FARS) of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested two members of a notorious armed robbery gang who specialise in car theft along the Oworonshoki expressway.

The suspects identified as Ahmed Olamilakan and Abiodun Ogunkanni were arrested after they snatched two vehicles.

Operating on motorbikes, the suspects were said to have often trailed their victims to their homes in the night before proceeding to rob them.

Their latest victims had their cars, a Toyota Camry with registration number MUS 795 CD and a Lexus SUV with registration number LSR 269 EM, snatched from them at different points at gunpoint.

Worried over the ease at which motorists along that axis were often robbed of their vehicle, the state Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni, had directed the officer-in-charge of FARS, CSP Mohammed Ahmed, to handle it.

Based on the strength of the directive, Ahmed was said to have swung into action along with some undercover agents.

After weeks of surveillance and close monitoring of the gang, the police operatives arrested two members of the gang at Ojuelegba area of Surulere.

During interrogation, although Ahmed and Abiodun admitted belonging to the gang, the latter however denied being among those who snatched the Toyota Camry car.

He however admitted following the gang to Oworoshoki where the Lexus jeep was taken away from its owner at gun point.

The state police spokesperson, ASP Olarinde Famous-Cole, who confirmed the arrests, said the Toyota Camry was snatched while the owner was negotiating a bend to drive into his house.

He said the chassis numbers of the Toyota Camry is 4TIBG22KXYU69371 and that of the gray-colour Lexus SUV is JI6GF10U0Y0058148.

Famous-Cole said: "We advise members of the public to be wary of any strange faces lurking around their gate when driving into their house at night.

"The strange faces might be members of an armed robbery gang assigned to monitor your movement. Someone will just emerge from nowhere with gun to your head. You won't be able to do anything in such situation.

"For the attack on the man who was driving into his compound at Oworonshoki, the suspects waited for him to enter his compound before they struck."

He said efforts are ongoing to arrest other fleeing members of the gang, adding that the police recovered two cartridges and a locally made pistol.