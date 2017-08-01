Rwanda Start Quest for IHF Continental Phase - Africa Glory

Rwanda U20 men's national team kick off their quest for the IHF Continental Phase - Africa glory facing Madagascar on Tuesday evening, at Amadou Barry stadium in Dakar, Senegal.

The team left the country on Sunday night and reached Dakar Monday morning and were supposed to have a light training session before starting the competition.

The five-day competition starts today and will run through August 5 in Senegal's capital.

Debutants Rwanda have set an ambitious target of at least reaching the round of last four and head coach Antoine Ntabanganyimana is confident that, with the right mindset, his youngsters can put up an impressive show.

"The first thing we have to do is to stay focused and with the right mindset, I believe we can achieve our target. The boys have little experience in international competitions but we won't be intimidated by the occasion," Ntabanganya said before the team left for Senegal.

Rwanda face neighbours Democratic Republic of Congo on Wednesday before winding up the group stage against hosts Senegal on Thursday. The top two teams of the group will progress to semi-finals.

This continental showpiece has attracted 14 national teams, seven in each gender.

The men's team include; Senegal, Benin, Ethiopia, Madagascar, DR Congo, Mozambique and Rwanda, while the women's teams are from; Guinea, Benin, Cameroon, Ethiopia, Uganda, Mozambique and Madagascar.

Today: Group B

Benin Vs Ethiopia 6pm

Group A

Madagascar Vs Rwanda 8pm

DR Congo Vs Senegal 10pm

Wednesday: Group B

Mozambique Vs Benin 6pm

Group A

Rwanda Vs DR Congo 6pm

Senegal Vs Madagascar 10pm