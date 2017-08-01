Kenya: IEBC Assures Systems in Place for Smooth Polls Despite ICT Manager's Death

Nairobi — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) says the death of ICT Manager, Chris Msando will not affect preparations for the elections due next week.

In a statement, Chairman Wafula Chebukati stated that operations will continue as planned with no risk of compromising the elections, despite the murder of Msando whom he described as the driving force at the Commission's technology department.

"IEBC has lost. Chris was one of the most educated employees of IEBC in the ICT sector. He was the driving force in the ICT sector but he leaves behind a team at IEBC whom he has trained and will carry on his work," he stated.

He described Msando as a devoted manager who worked very closely with other managers and staff in the ICT Directorate to ensure effective election management systems are in place.

"The Commission has constituted a team that will work closely with the immediate family members as they make burial preparations," he stated. "In addition, the Commission has written to the Inspector General requesting for the following: A speedy and thorough investigations into the death of our officer."

He indicated that the Commission is cognisant of the sensitivity around the death and appealed to politicians to work towards a stable political environment in the build up to the elections.

"The Commission is aware of the discussions in the public sphere regarding possible implications to our ICT system. We would like to reiterate that the Commission has put in place elaborate business continuity plan to mitigate against a variety of risks including possible absence of key resource persons."

Due to the death of Msando, the Commission also postponed the simulation of the results transmission system, which was to be conducted Monday. "The exercise will now be conducted on Wednesday, 2 August 2017 at 3:00pm."