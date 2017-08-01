Rwanda: 'The Messengers' Thrill Fans in Gospel Comedy Show

The Messengers, a Christian comedy group, thrilled revelers with rib-cracking jokes, dance and music at Healing Centre Church, Remera on Sunday evening.

The concert dubbed 'Take The Message Comedy Concert' attracted people from all walks of life, and had performances by Rene Patrick, Brian Blessed, Clapton Kibonke, Babu from Comedy Knight, and groups like Urugero Music Academy Group and Maranatha Worship Team, among others. It was also graced by popular gospel music artistes.

In his sermon, Pastor Emmanuel Ntayomba tipped Christian youth on how to deal with the modern world, technological advancements, social media, and temptations.

Espoir Byishimo, a gospel singer and a 2015 Groove Award winner, said that gospel comedy is new in Rwanda and that the group is doing well so far and that it will go far if they keep it up.

"They will take gospel comedy to another level, they just need consistency and perseverance," she said.