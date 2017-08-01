Kenya: Raila Odinga Urges Supporters to Be Vigilant on Polling Day

Nasa presidential candidate Raila Odinga has called on voters to turn out in large numbers on election day but urged for vigilance until results are declared.

Mr Odinga who is campaigning in Kisii County reiterated his controversial call for guarding votes, which the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has argued should be the job of accredited party agents.

"I ask you to keep an eye on the polling stations until the votes are announced. This time we are not going to let any vote get lost," said Mr Odinga at a public rally in Masimba, Nyaribari Masaba Constituency.

ROADS

Mr Odinga has rubbished claims by Jubilee leaders who toured Kisii on Monday that they had paved 500 kilometres of road in the county insisting that the ruling administration is only completing projects commissioned during the grand coalition government when he served as prime minister and Mwai Kibaki as President.

"If you vote me as the president next week I will ensure that all the main roads in Kisii County are tarmacked," Mr Odinga said.

Mr Odinga has also promised that if he is voted in as president he would establish industries in Kisii Town to address the problem of unemployment.

Kisii ODM senatorial aspirant Prof Sam Ongeri told voters to send Jubilee home by supporting Mr Odinga.

"I also request you to back ODM leaders for the senatorial, governorship and woman rep seats," Mr Ongeri said.

According to him, people in the larger Kisii region, which includes Kisii and Nyamira counties are suffering "because the Jubilee administration has been a stumbling block to devolution".