Cameroon: War Against Boko Haram - African Union Prepares More Appropriate Support

A delegation of the Peace and Security Council of the African Union is currently assessing the security and humanitarian situation in countries involved in the war.

The African Union in the coming days will give more appropriate security and humanitarian support to countries of the Lake Chad Basin Commission currently fighting the terrorist group Boko Haram. This will be when the delegation of Ambassador of member States of the Peace and Security Council of the African Union who are now carrying out a fact-finding mission in the affected countries Cameroon, Nigeria, Niger and Chad must have submitted their report.

The AU Peace and Security Council delegation led by the Nigerian Ambassador to the African Union, Bankole Adioye had a working session with Cameroon government officials in the Ministry of External Relations on July 27, 2018. The was also programmed to fly to Maroua on July 28, 2017 to have talks with elements of the Multinational Joint Task Force fighting Boko Haram and also visit the Minawao Refugee camp to get first hand information on their conditions. They left Yaounde with a better understanding of the war security and humanitarian situation related to the war against Boko Haram and the level of the war.

The Minister of External Relations, Lejeune Mbella Mbella who chaired the working session of Thursday, July 27, presented the atrocities caused by the war on Cameroon with more than 1,500 Cameroonians who have lost their lives, government spending to sponsor soldiers on the war front and tackle the refugees problem. He told the AU delegation that , " today, the capacity of Boko Haram to attack Cameroon has been drastically reduced," and added that the terrorist militants do carry out sporadic attacks and have resorted mostly to suicide bomb attacks. The Secretary of State at the Ministry of Defence in charge of the National Gendarmerie, Jean Baptiste Bokam presented the level of the war, security situation.

The African Union delegation leader Bankole Adioye said they were to leave Cameroon through the Far North to N'Djamena in Chad from where they would go to Diffa and Niamey in Niger and finally to Maiduguri and Abuja in Nigeria to complete their fact-finding mission. He said their mission was to offer and show full support and solidarity to countries fighting Boko Haram as well as evaluate the humanitarian situation in relation to the war in order to determine the appropriate support.

