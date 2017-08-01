Cameroon: Protecting National Space - Directives to Regional Governors

The Minister of Territorial Administration and Decentralisation has prescribed measures towards enhancing peace, security, economic development and protecting national territorial.

Cameroon's 10 Regional Governors are back in their respective areas of command after their first semester conference of July 25-27, 2017 with specific instructions on how they have to maintain the current order and peace that reign throughout the national territory, despite some controllable pockets of insecurity.

The Minister of Territorial Administration and Decentralisation, René Emmanuel Sadi who chaired the closing ceremony of the Governors' conference in Yaounde on July 27, 2017 stated that all service of the State function normally and projects executed at a sustained level. For the pace to be maintained, the Governors have specific assignments to carry out in diverse sectors in the face of numerous and complex assaults and threats to social peace.

One the key assignments the Governors must take up immediately is fighting the proliferation, trafficking, circulation, manufacture and use of arms and ammunition. They have to ensure the strict implementation of the law N0. 2016/015 of 1 December 2016 governing arms and ammunition in Cameroon. In this light, Minister Sadi urged them to produce the list of holders of arms in their respective regions. The Governors also have to join other public authorities in fighting Customs fraud, production and circulation of fake goods, smuggling and other economic ills. They equally have to intensify efforts to protect Cameroon's cyber space from ills such as cyber criminality and cyber terrorism.

The Governors will henceforth forward to MINATD, sensible and vital information from their regions with regard to health, security, economy and customs. Aspects of security and health have to take a pride of place in refugee camps as efforts continue for the progressive voluntary return of the refugees back to their countries of origin. The Governors have another daunting task to completely identify all religious bodies in their areas of command in order to sanitise the sector nationwide.

The conference ended in a happy and joyous mode for the Governor of the Centre Region, Naseri Paul Bea and Governor of the West Region, Fonka Awa Augustin whom Minister Sadi decorated with the Knight of the National Order of Valour on behalf of the Head of State, President Paul Biya.