Kenya: Choose Continuation of Progress By Voting for Jubilee, President Urges Kenyans

press release

Bungoma — President Uhuru Kenyatta has called on Kenyans to choose the continuation of progress by voting for Jubilee in theAugust 8 polls instead of the opposition's empty rhetoric.

The President pointed out that the contest in the elections to be held in a week's time is between the Jubilee administration that has a proven delivery track record and the opposition that is only keen on entrenching individual interests at the expense of improving the welfare the citizens.

"We either vote for development or tribal cocoons that will drag the country backwards. That is the choice you have to make on August 8," President Kenyatta said.

President Kenyatta - who was accompanied by Deputy President William Ruto - was speaking on Tuesday in Bumula Constituency, Bungoma County, where he addressed a huge excited campaign rally.

He urged Bungoma residents to shun the hate and divisive politics propagated by the opposition by voting for his Jubilee team, which stands for unity, peace and progress.

Citing his personal commitment to transformiing the lives of the residents, President Kenyatta said he has worked with Bungoma leaders including Governor Ken Lusaka and legislators Boniface Otsiula (Bumula MP) and Reginald Wanyonyi to deliver development in the County.

"We are committed to uniting the country. That is why we are working with all those who share our vision of a prosperous Kenya like your leaders here in Bungoma," President Kenyatta said.

The President singled out the revival of the Webuye Pan Paper Mills that has employed over 1,000 youth from the county and the injection of Kshs 2 billion into Nzoia Sugar Company that has brought it back to production and ensured sugarcane farmers are paid their dues as some of the deliveries achieved as a result of his close working partnership with the Bungoma leaders.

Other are the construction of three key roads that have eased the transport costs boosting the economy for the benefit of the residents, including the tarmacking of the Musikoma - Buyofu - Mungatsi road at a cost of Kshs 2 billion, and the awarding of a charter to Kibabii University.

The President said his administration has delivered on the pledges it made to residents of Bungoma and Kenyans at large and it was now their turn to reciprocate by giving him a second term to continue leading the country the development path.

Speaking at Mateka in Bumula Constituency, President Kenyatta said his administration has set aside Kshs 22 million to complete the construction of the Bumula Medical Training College that will ensure more local youths are trained.

The President also said the Government will invest more money to upgrade the Nzoia Sugar Factory for the benefit of cane farmers in the region.

President Kenyatta also spoke on the provision of free maternity in public hospitals that has boosted the health of mothers and new born babies, the increased connection of electricity to homes that has risen to 66 percent up from only 35 percent in the last four-and-a-half years among other projects that have lifted the lives of Kenyans as he made his case for his re-election.

He chided the opposition leaders for abandoning Bungoma residents, expressing optimism that they will now vote for him and his Jubilee team because of the projects delivered.

Deputy President Ruto urged the residents not to buy into the lies and propaganda peddled by the opposition, saying they should vote for Jubilee which has shown its commitment to transform their lives.

Bungoma Governor Lusaka, Bumula MP Otsiula (Bumula MP) and Women Rep Reginald Wanyonyi thanked the President and his deputy for the projects implemented in the county and assured them that the residents of Bungoma have tasted the fruits of development and will never be hoodwinked into voting for the opposition again.