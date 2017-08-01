1 August 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Kings Put 'Tough Times' Behind Them

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Southern Kings have never enjoyed Super Rugby security and that, combined with their financial instability, has made for challenging times.

The hope now is that their inclusion into the first ever PRO14 tournament will be the dawn of a new and more fruitful era.

Both the Kings and the Cheetahs were confirmed as new additions to the PRO12 on Tuesday, and they will both join the competition from the 2017/18 season.

Fixtures get underway in September, which doesn't leave the South African franchises with much time to ready themselves.

But despite the challenges, the Kings are just happy to be on solid ground again.

"We have been through tough times on and off the field over recent years but we now have the chance to reclaim our status as one of the powerhouses of South African rugby," said EP Rugby president Andre Rademan.

"The Southern Kings have been on an upward playing curve this season and there is much to be excited about.

"This team represents the heartlands of black rugby in South Africa - a tradition stretching back to the very establishment of the game in this country - and we will bring a unique passion and flavour to the tournament."

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Early Elections 'Better for SA' If Zuma Loses No-Confidence Vote

The Democratic Alliance in Parliament says it would be better for the country to hold early elections if President Jacob… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.