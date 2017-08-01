South Africa: De Kock, Amla Slip in Test Rankings

Proteas batsmen Quinton de Kock and Hashim Amla have dropped in the latest ICC Test batting rankings after South Africa lost the third Test against England.

The Proteas lost by 239 runs at The Oval and trail their four-match Test series 2-1 with one Test remaining.

Wicketkeeper/batsman De Kock has dropped two places to No 8 after only managing 17 and 5 with the bat.

Meanwhile, Amla slipped three places to lie 10th in the rankings after contributing 6 and 5 at The Oval.

There was however some good news for the Proteas, as opener Dean Elgar 's innings of 8 and 136 saw him move up three places to 15th position.

In the bowling rankings, Proteas speedster Dale Steyn has moved up a place despite not playing Test cricket since November last year.

Steyn is still recuperating from his shoulder injury and hopes to be fit for the upcoming Bangladesh series in September.

Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj also gained four slots and moved to a career-best 22nd position after his four wickets at The Oval.

Top 10 Test batsmen:

1. Steve Smith (AUS) - 941

2. Joe Root (ENG) - 885

3. Kane Williamson (NZ) - 880

4. Cheteshwar Pujara (IND) - 846

5. Virat Kohli (IND) - 818

6. Azhar Ali (PAK) - 769

7. David Warner (AUS) - 759

8. Quinton de Kock (SA) - 756

9. Jonny Bairstow (ENG) - 749

10. Hashim Amla (SA) - 778

Top 10 Test bowlers:

1. Ravindra Jadeja (IND) - 897

2. Rangana Herath (SL) - 849

T3. Ravichandran Ashwin (IND) - 828

T3. James Anderson (ENG) - 828

5. Josh Hazlewood (AUS) - 826

6. Kagiso Rabada (SA) - 773

7. Dale Steyn (SA) - 771

8. Stuart Broad (ENG) - 767

9. Vernon Philander (SA) - 759

10. Neil Wagner (NZ) - 745

Top 5 Test all-rounders:

1. Shakib Al Hasan (BANG) - 431

2. Ravindra Jadeja (IND) - 414

3. Ravichandran Ashwin (IND) - 413

4. Moeen Ali (ENG) - 374

5. Ben Stokes (ENG) - 362

Source: Sport24