Cameroon: Cup of Cameroon Qualifiers - Favourites On Top Roll

As the race continues most of the First Division teams have qualified for the next stage of the competition.

The 64th finals of the 2017 edition Cup of Cameroon took place in stadiums across the country last weekend. It was another opportunity for football lovers to discover young talents in the sport. The race for the Cup of Cameroon finals promises to be tough with both teams from the National First Division Championship and the Second Division Championships facing each other. No major surprises were registered this weekend as top favourites teams continue to dominate the tournament.

The heaviest defeat was registered in the game between Renaissance of Ngoumou and Little Foot Academy of Tiko. In an encounter played on Sunday July 30, 2017 in Edea, Second Division side, Renaissance of Ngoumou thumped Little Foot of Tiko 11-0 from the South West Region. The defeat came as surprise to team officials and fans as such a defeat has not been registered in official competitions in the country for long.

In the other encounters, Apejes FA of Mfou beat Apejes Formation 4-0 and Bamboutos of Mbouda thrashed Promofoot of Ebolowa 5-1in an encounter that was played on Saturday July 29, 2017 at the Yaounde Military Stadium. Racing Bafoussam beat Caiman Douala 3-0, Eding Sport of Lekié, current league leaders, humbled Ngoko of Moloundou 5-0 in Bertoua, champions of Cameroon, UMS Loum beat Jeunese of Yaounde 3-0, Astres Douala outplayed Nassaras of Yaonde 2-0. Talent Bafoussam lost to Canon Sportif of Yaounde 0-1 in Bandjoun. Yong Sports Academy beat Royal Bafoussam 2-1, Aigle Royal beat Gazelle Garoua 1-0, Unisport Bafang beat Esfac Mbanga 2-0, News Stars Douala beat Douala foot 3-0, Stade Renard beat Volcan of Noun 8-7 after penalty kicks and Union Douala beat Ajax Marqua 1-0. The 64th finals continue on Wednesday August 2, 2017 in Bamenda, Douala, Ezeka, Buea and Edea. The 64th finals of the 2017 Cup of Cameroon will continue on Wednesday August 9, 2017.