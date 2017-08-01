Cameroon: Basketball 'Noah Street Ball Challenge' - UTC Kings Emerge Champions

The first edition of the Basketball Out Door 3x3 Tournament ended in Yaounde on Saturday July 29, 2017.

UTC Kings Basketball Club of Yaounde are the winners of the first edition of the Basketball Out Door 3x3 Tournament called "Noah Street Ball Challenge" that ended in Yaounde on Saturday July 29, 2017. Organised by Tara Sport and Events in collaboration with the Cameroon Basketball Federation, the competition brought together 23 basketball clubs from across the country.

For two days inhabitants of Yaounde and its environs watched young Cameroonians display rich talents in basketball. The players competed in the junior men, women and the senior men and women categories. In the women's U-18 competition Vogt 1 Basketball Club beat AS Keep Basketball Club 12-7 to lift the trophy while in the men's U-18 tournament AS Keep beat Vogt 15-11. In the women's senior competition Blue Sky beat AS Keep 14-3 while in the senior men's game UTC Kings outplayed Les Fils de L'Homme Basketball Club 22-11. Prizes were equally awarded to the best players and teams of the tournament. Belek Angelbert was awarded the prize for the best player of the tournament.

The President of the National Committee for Basketball 3x3, Paul-Olivier Titity-Belate hailed the organisers of Tara Sport with the support of Joachim Noah for their effort in promoting basketball 3x3 thus giving the youths an opportunity to improve on their talents and learn new skills in basketball. He said the objective of the tournament was to occupy the youths during the holiday period in order to prevent them from societal ills. He promised that such competitions will be organised in the different parts of the country for the benefit of Cameroonian youths. The next tournament will take place in Douala in December.

Some professional basketball players such as Belek Angelbert, Mark Obung, Francis Ipuk, captain of Benin and Alexis Tibo. They are already in Cameroon to begin training in August ahead of the Afrobasket competition. The "Noah Street Ball Challenge" is an initiative of Joachim Noah which is aimed at promoting basketball in Cameroon. Basketball 3x3 is an Olympic sport and it exists in the country for the past decades. The particularity is that it is played in a half court. The normal duration of a game is ten minutes and each team has three players.

