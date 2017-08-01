Cameroon: Annie Elianenana - 'We Teach Children New Techniques'

interview

Director, Tara Sport and Events.

What motivated the organisation of this tournament?

The tournament has been organised by Joachim Noah. He has been organising basketball tournaments in the past because it is his wish to participate in the development of basketball in Cameroon. He has organised several of such tournaments. When he later changed his club he had some slight hitches because those who were in charge of organisation were not available. So when we created Tara Sport and Event we decided together to relaunch what he was doing before but this time in form of a tournament. It is a tournament which launches the putting in place of a special programme for basketball which will be defined in the long run.

What is the advantage of this new sport discipline for the youths?

The advantage is that it is true we can organise a basketball camp in which we can teach children new techniques in the sport. There are some who already have some knowledge in the sport but the main advantage of the tournament is that it should not be forgotten that basketball remains a competitive sport. So I think these children are training throughout the year. We give them the opportunity to compete with each other to be able to evaluate their level, progress and on what aspects they have to work on as far as their performances are concerned. And also for the coaches and the technical team to evaluate the level of their players and see what improvements they can make in the performance e of the players.

After this tournament what next?

We are discussing with the President of the Cameroon Basketball Federation to see if he can re-establish this competition. This time it will be in December. We are still working on the idea. That will be for this year. But as from next year I think it will be continuous. This is not an event that should be organised two times a year. Give the children an opportunity to play throughout the year because it is regularity that will enable them to develop.

