31 July 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Kano APC Picks 132 Delegates for National Convention

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Yusha'u A. Ibrahim

Kano — APC in Kano has elected 132 delegates from the 44 local government areas of the state to represent the state at the party's forthcoming national convention.

Kano APC chairman Abdullahi Abbas said the delegates' election was peaceful and supervised by the party's officials sent from the national headquarters.

He said contrary to speculations, all party's stakeholders including members of the Senate, House of Representatives and State Assembly took part in the election.

The chairman said the party had not received any complaints from any party members regarding the delegates' election.

Its state congress holds today, with two more congresses pending.

Nigeria

Villa Staff Put On Standby for Buhari's Return

All is now set for President Muhammadu Buhari's return from the United Kingdom as State House staff have been put on… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.