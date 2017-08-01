Nigeria: Kano APC Picks 132 Delegates for National Convention

Kano — APC in Kano has elected 132 delegates from the 44 local government areas of the state to represent the state at the party's forthcoming national convention.

Kano APC chairman Abdullahi Abbas said the delegates' election was peaceful and supervised by the party's officials sent from the national headquarters.

He said contrary to speculations, all party's stakeholders including members of the Senate, House of Representatives and State Assembly took part in the election.

The chairman said the party had not received any complaints from any party members regarding the delegates' election.

Its state congress holds today, with two more congresses pending.