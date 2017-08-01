Kenya: K'ogalo Look to Maintain Top Spot

Four teams will be jostling for the SportPesa Premier League's top position on Wednesday as the second leg of the season officially gets underway.

Posta Rangers, Ulinzi Stars and Tusker will all be looking to overcome their opponents as they fight to keep pace with leaders Gor Mahia who have a game in hand.

As they face league debutants Nakumatt at Nyayo for a second time in three days, K'Ogalo's fate is in their own hands, as they are in good position to put some daylight between themselves and their followers as they await their game in hand against Muhoroni Youth.

Despite the modest 2-0 score line against Nakumatt last weekend, the 15-time champions were ruthless and overbearing against the shoppers, with new signing Boniface Omondi sparkling in the right wing on his debut league match for K'Ogalo.

The game was Dylan Kerr's first league match since his appointment three weeks ago and marked a return to the more familiar 4-4-2 formation, from the 3-5-2 approach preferred by his predecessor Marcelo Ferreira.

First choice goalkeeper Boniface Oluoch was on compassionate leave and missed the match, and it is unclear whether he will make a return to the starting lineup. Burly midfielder Ernest Wendo is however a sure absentee in this match as he is still nursing a groin injury.

"Everybody wants to beat Gor Mahia. That is something I have learned. Nakumatt played just the same way we played against Everton. They simply didn't want to get beaten. Tomorrow, they will be out to revenge so we will definitely need to play much better," Gor coach Dylan Kerr told Nation Sport on Tuesday.

Nakumatt will once more rely on veteran Kepha Aswani, who has been second in the goal scorers' charts for four months now, but failed to sparkle against Gor at the weekend.

At the Moi Stadium in Kisumu, AFC Leopards will engage bogey team Western Stima in a desperate search of revenge after Ezekiel Otuoma's goal at the weekend ensured that Ingwe's losses against Stima within the last two years stretched to four consecutive games.

Ingwe coach Robert Matano finds himself without a number of key players including Robinson Kamura, Patrick Matasi and injured Ghanaian striker Gilbert Fiamenyo who is reported to have terminated his contract with the club.

WEDNESDAY'S FIXTURES

Bandari v Sony Sugar (Mbaraki Sports Club, Mombasa, 3pm)

Muhoroni Youth v Sofapaka (Muhoroni Grounds, 3pm)

Nzoia Sugar v Ulinzi Stars (Sudi Stadium, 3pm)

Posta Rangers v Tusker (Nyayo National Stadium, 2pm)

Nakumatt v Gor Mahia (Nyayo National Stadium, 4.15pm)

Mathare United v Kakamega Homeboyz (Ruaraka Grounds, 3pm)

Thika United v Chemelil Sugar (Thika Sub-county Stadium, 4pm)

Western Stima v AFC Leopards (Moi Stadium, 3pm)

Zoo Kericho v Kariobangi Sharks (Kericho Green, 3pm)