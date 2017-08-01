Rwanda: Volleyball - Rwanda Fail to Qualify for Africa Cup of Nations

Rwanda senior women's national volleyball team failed to qualify for this year's Africa Cup of Nations after losing all their three matches at the CAVB Zone V Championships that concluded on Sunday in Nairobi, Kenya.

The continental championship is scheduled to run from October 7 through 14 in the Cameroonian capital, Yaoundé.

Coach Jean Marie Nsengiyumva's team failed to win a single match following defeats against Uganda 2-3 (25-23, 25-19, 16-25, 23-25, 9-15) on Sunday, while Kenya beat Egypt 3-0 (18-25, 17-25, 17-25).

Rwanda started the tournament losing to Egypt 3-1 (18-25, 25-21, 23-25 and 20-25) on Friday, before losing again to hosts Kenya 3-0 (22-25, 16-25 and 16-25) on Saturday.

In other matches, Kenya beat Uganda 3-0 (25-12, 25-15, 25-12) and Egypt 3-0 (14-25, 12-25, 14-25).

Kenya finished top of the four-team tournament with nine points, three ahead of second-placed Egypt while Uganda qualified in third place with 3 points and Rwanda finished with one point. The Rwandan delegation returned home yesterday.

Sunday

Rwanda 2-3 Uganda

Kenya 3-0 Egypt

Saturday

Uganda 0-3 Egypt

Kenya 3-0 Rwanda

Friday

Rwanda 1-3 Egypt

Kenya 3-0 Uganda