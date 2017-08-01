Liberia: Rep. Dakel Calls for Peaceful Campaign

Montserrado County District #17 Representative William Varney Dakel is calling on Liberians in the district to remain peaceful during the campaign period.

Cautioning District #17 residents on the first day of campaign here for the 10 October presidential and representatives elections on Monday, 31 July, Rep. Dakel tells the NewDawn that he wants citizens to be law abiding and avoid tearing their opponents' campaign posters.

During the interview conducted in Brewerville, outside Monrovia, Rep. Dakel says he has deployed his men in all part of District #17 to sensitize residents against the use of violence in these elections.

Stressing the importance of the October elections, Rep. Dakel says his team of supporters are making sure that peace and order are maintained in the elections process. Rep. Dakel who now moves over to the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC), was elected as lawmaker in 2011 on the ticket of National Democratic Coalition (NDC).

He claims to have no competitor in his district for the 2017 elections on grounds that if he had any, they would have shown up since they were defeated in 2011."You cannot lose election [in] 2011 and wait for 2017 and come back to campaign and say the people will listen to you. I do not have competitors because I'm the only representative that can [be] seen easily by the people. They call me, they meet me at any given time", Rep. Dakel claims.

In his quest for continuity, he insists that he needs more time because there are lot of things accomplished in the short time he has served and he wants to do more work.