Liberia: Unity Party Begins 2017 Elections Campaign in Bong County

Gbarnga, Bong County — Liberia's vice president and standard bearer of the ruling Unity Party Joseph Boakai told supporters Monday, July 31, 2017 that the party is going to assemble a competent group of Liberians to efficiently manage the economy and provide prosperity for Liberians as he launched his campaign in the central Liberian city of Gbarnga ahead of what is expected to be a close-run election.

VP Boakai said he would provide jobs for Liberians when elected president.

"When I served as Agriculture Minister back in the day farmers were empowered and as the result they produced their own food."

"Trust me, I understand your problems. I have been through it before.

The Boakai-Nuquay team will provide jobs for Liberians. We will transform your lives," VP Boakai told supporters.

Continuing, he added: "I am appealing to you; the level of unemployment is intolerable."

"The journey has begun. It will take time, it will take patience, it will take support from you to make sure that we succeed", he said.

He urged party supporters to pick their voters' cards in preparation for voting on October 10, 2017.

Also speaking, VP Boakai's running mate, Nuquay who is abandoned his legislative ambition of Margibi's 5th district, called on the central region which comprises of Bong, Nimba, Lofa and Margibi Counties, to hold together if they are to produce the next vice president of the country.

"This election is not about Nuquay, it is not about Bong County lawmaker Prince Moye, neither it is about Margibi County Jim Tornolah, it is about you our people."

"Let's us put aside our difference if we are to succeed as a team.

Nuquay described his nomination by Boakai as vice running mate as the closest chance yet the people of the central region have to produce the next vice president.

"We may not have this chance again."

"This is the moment as people of the central region."

"Let's take advantage of our numerical strength and come out on October 10 to vote as a block," he added.

According to him, progress for Liberia would come faster with the Boakai-Nuquay ticket than the opposition, noting that the opposition was not serious about moving Liberia forward.

"I am impressed by what I am seeing here today."

"This is a clear testimony that the people of Bong County and indeed the good people of the central region will come out en masse and overwhelmingly vote Boakai and Nuquay," Nuquay added.

Also speaking, the chairman of Unity Party, Wilmont Paye, applauded the choice of Boakai as the party's presidential candidate, saying that Boakai was deliberately chosen to move the country forward.

He reeled out VP Boakai's achievements to include his fight against corruption.

"Train of change is setting out from Bong County today."

"Great people of Bong County and Liberia, are you happy, who is your incoming President - VP Boakai, the crowd chorused.

"Let me present to you the President-in-waiting of Liberia."

"Do you want electricity, do you want better roads throughout the country, and do you want to wipe out corruption?

"Then, take a good look at VP Boakai. He is as straight in character as his figure is in figurative terms."

"Take a look at his vice. VP Boakai was ahead of his time. His time has finally come."

"If you want corruption wiped out, who do you vote for?

(Boakai, crowd chorused). If you want discipline in this country, who do you vote for? (Boakai, the crowd again chorused)".