1 August 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Archbishop of Canterbury Concludes Visit

Khartoum — The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, left the Country , Tuesday , after a three-day visit during which he held meetings at official and popular levels and attended installation ceremony of archbishop of the Sudanese Church.

Minister of Guidance and Endowments, Abubakar Osman, commended visit of Welby to Sudan during , which, the Minister elaborated, he acquainted with peaceful religious co-existence in Sudan that characterized by tolerance , disclosing that such co-existence showcases rapprochement between Muslims and Christians in Sudan.

He added the Archbishop of Canterbury held meetings with President of the Republic , Foreign Minister , Minister of Guidance and Endowments and Governor of Khartoum State during which he knew the extent of religious freedoms in Sudan.

Archbishop Justin Welby said he had come out with good impressions from his current visit representing in Sudan's hospitality in hosting refugees and providing support and assistance to them and that the Government of Sudan is working to promote religious co-existence and interaction among the different societal groups.

