Khartoum — The Assistant of President of the Republic, Engineer Ibrahim Mahmoud has given directive to boost contact between Sudanese and Bahraini institutions in a way that bolsters bilateral relations and serves the common interests.

Mahmoud, who received a delegation of Federation of Workers Trade Union of Bahrain led by Chair of its Executive Council , Yaqoub Yousif in presence of Chairman of the Sudanese Workers Trade Union Federation(SWTUF), Engineer Yousif Ali Abdul-Karim in the Republican Palace, Tuesday, affirmed the State support to efforts aims cementing cooperation between the two organizations.

The Head of Bahraini Workers Trade Union delegation said in press statements that the meeting tackled partnership between the two unions and possibility of developing a cooperative economic project serving labor class and decreasing rate of unemployment.

He called on Arab businessmen and financial institutions to invest in Sudan's tremendous resources, commending the Sudanese people's steadfastness in that the face of sanctions.

SWTUF Chairman said the Assistant of President of the Republic briefed the Bahraini delegation on overall political and economic situations in Sudan especially regarding national dialogue outcome and formation of national accord government.

He added the Assistant of the President also outlined the available investment opportunities in the Country.