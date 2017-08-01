1 August 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Mahmoud Gives Directive to Boost Contact Between Sudanese and Bahraini Institutions

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Assistant of President of the Republic, Engineer Ibrahim Mahmoud has given directive to boost contact between Sudanese and Bahraini institutions in a way that bolsters bilateral relations and serves the common interests.

Mahmoud, who received a delegation of Federation of Workers Trade Union of Bahrain led by Chair of its Executive Council , Yaqoub Yousif in presence of Chairman of the Sudanese Workers Trade Union Federation(SWTUF), Engineer Yousif Ali Abdul-Karim in the Republican Palace, Tuesday, affirmed the State support to efforts aims cementing cooperation between the two organizations.

The Head of Bahraini Workers Trade Union delegation said in press statements that the meeting tackled partnership between the two unions and possibility of developing a cooperative economic project serving labor class and decreasing rate of unemployment.

He called on Arab businessmen and financial institutions to invest in Sudan's tremendous resources, commending the Sudanese people's steadfastness in that the face of sanctions.

SWTUF Chairman said the Assistant of President of the Republic briefed the Bahraini delegation on overall political and economic situations in Sudan especially regarding national dialogue outcome and formation of national accord government.

He added the Assistant of the President also outlined the available investment opportunities in the Country.

Sudan

South Kordufan Governor Says Tourism Festival Reflect the Stability His State Enjoys

The governor of South Kordufan state, Issa Adam Abakar, has confirmed that the festival his state was currently… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.