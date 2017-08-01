1 August 2017

South Africa: Woman Shot in Cape Town Cash-in-Transit Heist

A bystander was shot and wounded when suspects opened fire during a cash-in-transit heist in Parow on Tuesday morning.

Western Cape police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Andre Traut confirmed that the cash van's security officers were shot at during the heist in Voortrekker Road around 08:00.

Two gunmen ambushed the officers and several shots were fired.

"In the process, a female pedestrian was wounded and admitted to hospital," he said.

The suspects fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No arrests have yet been made.

