1 August 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Two Nigerian Customs Officials Killed

By Habibu Umar Aminu

Katsina — The Katsina State Custom Command of the Nigerian Customs Service has confirmed the killing of two of its officers by suspected armed robbers.

The Spokesman of the command, Peter Duniya, who confirmed the killing in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Katsina yesterday, said the officers were killed on July 30 while on duty.

He said that the officers were shot dead by people suspected to be armed robbers on Daura Road in Katsina.

Mr. Duniya said the officers were on routine patrol at Dogon-Hawa Community, near Shargalle Village in the Dutsi Local Government Area of the state when they met their fate.

The spokesperson named the dead officers as Assistant Superintendent of Customs, Babandi Nuradeen, and Chief Superintendent of Customs, Maidama Yabo.

Daily Trust gathered later yesterday that the Katsina State Police Command had arrested three people over the killing of the two officers.

The Police Command Spokesman DSP Isah Gambo said a police patrol was mobilised to the scene where three motorcycles and a military belt were recovered from the suspects, adding that a deputy commissioner of police had been deployed to Daura zone over the matter.

