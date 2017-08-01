Liberian Police, Political Parties Hold Interactive Dialogue

Monrovia — Liberia Inspector General of Police Col. Gregory Coleman says the Police is committed to maintaining the peace on grounds that they are the tool of the state and must be ready to be neutral and implement the mandate.

Col. Coleman addressing 15 of 26 political party members said the Police will create free environment for citizens to exercise their rights equally.

He disclosed that 3 officers are assigned at each political party.

"The deployed Police officers are not spies, but they are there to improve the line of communication between political parties and Police," he said.

Coleman said the deployment is to avoid violence as in the past recalling the Congress of Democratic Change November 8 2011 situation that resulted in one person dying.

"These officers aren't dependent on the political parties, the government and partners are providing resources and starting from today they will receive their DSA (Daily sustenance Allowance) for this month."

Coleman noted that the deployment is to also ensure the protection of the peace in the country.

Tearing of political paraphernalia

As campaign starts, the tearing of political party banners and flyers by opposition parties according to Coleman is unacceptable and should be discourage by all.

He said the Police condemn the destruction of party's paraphernalia.

Coleman said public spaces should not be abused by and political parties.

"Putting posters on the LNP is prohibited and we wouldn't accept it, also all political parties must avoid abusing the public space, we all must respect each other during and after election," He said.

Regrets on turnout

The Police Inspector General expressed regret over the low turnout of the political party representatives at the interactive dialogue between them and the LNP.

He however stated that despite their absence officers are still assigned to the parties.

The political party representatives were less than 15 out of 26 political parties registered according to National Election Commission.

"We understand that there are lots of campaign programs today, but representatives were to be sent here, but your absence doesn't mean you object to the peace dialogue."

"Despite your absence, you will still have Police officers assign at your headquarters," he said.

Coleman said political parties should utilize the expertise of officers assigned, adding that those assigned are expert officers 'They are present and past commanders at the LNP."

Respect the Rule of Law

He furthered that all party members must abide by the rule of law in maintaining the peace in the country.

"All political parties must respect the view of other parties, respect the rights of other political parties."

He added that any political party which does not abide to rule of law will be dealt with.

"The rule of law must be respected and the rights of citizens must also be respected, we wouldn't allow any, I mean no political party to denigrate the rule of law."

He disclosed that Police officers will be at any political rallies in making sure that citizen rights are well-regarded.

Avoid Military wear

The Police chief warned political party private security to avoid wearing military uniform something he said can breed conflict between security personnel.

"You must tell your security at various Party to not wear uniform like the Police or Army, because why if there's confrontation we wouldn't know who and where you represent."

Coleman said security apparatus at political party should abide by the assigned Police officers advice.

On the usage of motorcycles, He noted that the 10 pm restriction is binding as the usage of campaign bikes will have limits.

"If we restrict the motorcyclists, it will be unfair to those parties who can't afford vehicles, so we will have regulations of limits and designated areas.

"We are only calling on parties to mark their motorcycles to avoid confrontations with the officers of the LNP," Coleman said.

Meanwhile, Coleman has clarified that officers actively involved in political activities would not be dismissed but are asked to take 6 months sabbatical leave thereby turning over all of their Police gears to avoid conflict of interest.

Previously he stated that officers will be dismissed if they are actively involved in political activities, but said their guidelines and regulations don't support dismissal.

Coleman said the Police is coordinating with the National Election Commission in ensuring that a peaceful election is held.

On the carrying of firearm by officers, the Police chief said senior officers who are assigned among the 3 have the authority to carry firearms expressing full confidence in the deployed officers.