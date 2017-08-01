31 July 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Bell Pottinger - Fallout Continues As Hearings Set to Kick Off in UK

analysis

A small Tel Aviv-based reputation management company sub-contracted by Bell Pottinger to promote the Gupta family and Oakbay in South Africa ditched the London-based multinational when it learnt it had been implicated in State Capture in South Africa. Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance has finalised submissions to be handed to the Public Relations and Communications Association who will start investigating Bell Pottinger. By MARIANNE THAMM.

Ran Blayer, CEO of Veribo, a boutique online reputation management company based in Tel Aviv, confirmed to Daily Maverick on Monday that Bell Pottinger had been one of its customers.

"Bell Pottinger hired us in connection to their customer, Oakbay and the Gupta family," Blayer confirmed, adding, "We learned earlier this year of what is really going on in South Africa and terminated work on Gupta/Oakbay. We have since read more [of] what has been going on in South Africa. This is shocking and unacceptable to us. We now regret our involvement with these individuals."

Asked whether Veribo had assisted Bell Pottinger in the creation of bots and sockpuppets who targeted and bullied journalists and other individuals online, Blayer said Veribo's work had been part of a digital campaign and that the company did not have...

