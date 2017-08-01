Africa: Zambia Fine-Tune for South Africa With Ethiopia Friendly

Zambia hosts Ethiopia on Saturday, 5 August 2017, in a friendly buildup ahead of their Total African Nations Championship (CHAN) Kenya 2018 final round date with South Africa next weekend.

The match will take place at the Woodlands Stadium in Lusaka.

Whilst Chipolopolo prepares for South Africa, the Ethiopians will also rely on the game to gauge their readiness for the third and final round clash against Sudan in the Central-East Zone qualifiers.

Ahead of the clash, Zambia coach Wedson Nyirenda has kept faith with the squad that saw off Swaziland 7-0 on aggregate to reach the final round.

But missing will be Zesco United midfielder Dave Daka and Zanaco defender Taonga Bwembya who have featured prominently for their clubs in their group stage campaigns of the Total CAF Confederation Cup and Total CAF Champions League respectively.

Also unavailable is Lusaka Dynamos midfielder Clatous Chama who has been dropped on disciplinary grounds. Green Buffaloes midfielder Mike Katiba has been named his replacement.

Seven days later, Zambia will travel to East London as guests of South Africa in the first leg.

The second leg takes place on Saturday, 19 August 2017 in Ndola, with the winner qualifying for the final tournament scheduled for 12 January to 4 February 2018 in Kenya.

Full Squad

Goalkeepers: Toaster Nsabata (Zanaco), Kelvin Malunga (Nkana), Allan Chibwe (Power Dynamos)

Defenders: Donashano Malama, Moses Nyondo (both Nkana), Isaac Shamujompa (Power Dynamos), Simon Silwimba, Fackson Kapumbu (both Zesco United), Webster Mulenga (Red Arrows), Adrian Chama (Green Buffaloes)

Midfielders: Boston Muchindu (Nkana), Kondwani Mtonga, John Chingandu (both Zesco United), Godfrey Ngwenya (Power Dynamos), Jack Chirwa, Mike Katiba (both Green Buffaloes), Collins Sikombe (Napsa Stars)

Forwards: Lubinda Mundia (Red Arrows), Brian Mwila (Green Buffaloes), Augustine Mulenga (Zanaco), Justin Shonga (Nkwazi), Martin Phiri (Power Dynamos)