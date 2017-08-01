Africa: Botswana Withdraws, Kenya Progress

Botswana has withdrawn from the qualifiers of the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup France 2018, ahead of this weekend's Preliminary Round second leg clash against Kenya.

Kenya, 7-1 winners from the first leg held on 21 July 2017 in Lobatse, has thus qualified to the First Round, with Ethiopia as opponents.

Meanwhile, Djibouti hosts Burundi in the Preliminary Round second leg on Saturday, 5 August 2017at the Stade Gouled in Djibouti.

Burundi won the first leg in Bujumbura 6-0 two weeks ago. However, the winner of the tie progresses to the Second Round after First Round opponents, Rwanda, withdrew from the continental qualifiers.

Two teams will emerge from the African qualifiers to represent the continent at the 2018 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup scheduled for 7-26 August 2018 in France.