1 August 2017

Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Liberia: Chinese Traditional Medicine Highlighted

By Cewhy Kwanue

Dr. Wang Tao, a Chinese medical doctor assigned at the John F. Kennedy (JFK) Medical Center in Monrovia, has underscored the importance of his country's traditional medicine as compared to orthodox treatments.

Dr. Wang was speaking over the weekend at the first of a specially organized lecture series highlighting the importance of Chinese traditional medicine.

The program was organized at the Sinkor residence of Chinese instructors of the Chinese Confucius Institute (CCI) of the University of Liberia.

The hour long lecture, which focused on the general topic, "Chinese Medicine and Chinese Language Training," specifically outlined the important application of Chinese acupuncture and other kinds of Chinese treatments. The training is co-sponsored by the Chinese medical team at the JFK and the CCI.

Dr. Wang on the acupoints of the human body

Wang related that Chinese martial arts played an important role in the development of the theory of acupuncture. Moxibustion originated after human beings found out how to use fire, "because when their bodies were in pain,the ancient people realized it got better when they were close to the fire," Wang said

Conducting practical demonstrations of acupuncture and moxibustion that involve the application of traditional treatments, Wang told the gathering how acupuncture is used to treat patients via the "acupoints."

Taking part in Saturday's class demonstrations were Varney L. Matthews, Harriette M. Logan, Michael Maigbay, and the demonstrators' narrator, Samuel K. Deyekeh, who spoke of their excitement about learning the Chinese language.

Saturday's event brought together officials from the Chinese Embassy in Monrovia led by one of the embassy's commercial officers, Zhang Xudong; CCI co-director at UL, Dr. Huang Bai-qing; and the director of the Chinese Medical Team, Dr. Yan Junliang.

