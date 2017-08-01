Liberia: Orange Launches LTE in Gbarnga

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Orange Liberia, Mr. Mamadou Coulibaly, has said in no uncertain terms that Orange is in Liberia for the long term. Mr. Coulibaly made the comments programs marking the launch of Orange's new 4G/LTE site in Bong County over the weekend.

The launching marks the second 4G/LTE site opened by the Orange outside of Monrovia in the past month. Coulibaly said that the company was staying true to its promise to make significant investments in expanding its high-speed internet outside of the nation's capital. The first launching took place in Kakata.

Mr. Coulibaly said the opening of the new site was in furtherance of a target set by the Orange Group CEO for Africa/Middle East, Mr. Bruno Mettling, who had assured Liberians that Orange would invest a significant portion of its profits to providing quality and cutting edge telecommunications to the Liberian people. Mettling had made the statement during the official rebranding programs for Orange earlier this year.

Coulibaly recalled: "during his speech at the launching, Mr. Mettling promised that Orange would begin to invest heavily to ensure that the 4G/LTE high speed network would be deployed in all major cities outside of Monrovia. True to that promise, we are gathered in Bong County to officially launch our second 4G/LTE network outside of Monrovia."

At the program which was attended by hundreds of citizens of Bong County, Coulibaly said that the presence of the 4G/LTE network could significantly and positively impact the county. He outlined: "With the 4G/LTE network, customers will be able to do video calls, doctors will be able to diagnose illnesses from halfway around the world, and students in Gbarnga could enroll in Masters and PHD programs in the United States and Europe. Our dream is that the people of Gbarnga will now be able to connect with the world for business, E-commerce, E-education, E-health and more without having to leave their homes."

He went further to reveal that the company had brought in an array of devices into the country to match every budget. "To ensure that everybody can begin to enjoy the benefits of the 4G/LTE network, our store here in Gbarnga now has some of the latest devices at very affordable prices from as low as US$9. We encourage you to go to the Orange POS at a Total Service Station to find a device that is right for you," announced Coulibaly.

In response, officials of both counties applauded Orange for its efforts. They noted that the company Orange had inherited had always stood with Liberians as the "people's GSM company" and therefore were happy to hear that Orange would continue this path on investing in the Liberian people. "Orange has always been there for us and this is another example of Orange going the extra mile for the Liberian people," the Superintendent of Bong County said.

Orange is expected to launch another eight 4G/LTE sites outside of Monrovia, thereby exponentially widening the gap between itself and its competitors in terms of nationwide 4G/LTE coverage.