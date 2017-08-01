Liberia: 35 Healthcare Workers Enter IPC Training

An advanced training in Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) began yesterday for thirty-five (35) healthcare workers across the country to improve services at the various health centers in Liberia.

The IPC training is intended to advance the theoretical and practical knowledge of IPC focal persons or healthcare professionals with at least basic IPC experience and competence.

"The healthcare system depends on the people who run it and as such, there is a need for us to change the ways people behave in our health centers. This will also help to protect you, the healthcare givers, and those seeking health services," Dr. Desmond Williams told the participants at the opening of the training in Monrovia.

When both health workers and those seeking medical treatments at the health facilities adhere to health protocols, it will start to address some of the problems facing the sector, he said, urging the participants to take advantage of the training opportunity.

"This training will take you to the next professional level and therefore, I want you to share information you will acquire with others who are unable to be part of this great opportunity," Dr. Williams told the health practitioners.

Dr. Alex Gasasira, World Health Organization (WHO) representative in Liberia, lauded the participants for being the forerunners, especially during the Ebola crisis and ensuring that Liberia ended the spread of the virus.

Building capacities remains key to Liberia's health sector, he told participants, adding, "You have been very helpful to Liberia's health sector, and so WHO wants to appreciate you. Dr. Gasasira revealed that the IPC training is the first of its kind in the West African sub-region. He pledged the WHO's continued support to such initiatives to build the country's health sector to meet the demands of quality service to the citizens.

Francis N. Kateh, Chief Medical Officer and Deputy Health Minister, said Liberia cannot build "all the big health centers without the IPC. We have over 14,000 healthcare workers across the country, but today you have been selected to participate and we hope that your stay here will benefit other health practitioners."