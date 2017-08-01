South Africa: Premier Willies Mchunu Appoints Dr Nonhlanhla Mkhize As Director General

press release

KZN Premier Media Statement_appoints a woman Director General for the first time

KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Government has kicked off women's month on a higher note following the appointment of a woman, for the first time since 1994, as the Director General. Government functioned without a permanent DG since 2015.

This mouth-watering appointment, as announced by Premier Willies Mchunu, will usher in a new era characterised by solid service delivery and speed in rolling out radical economic transformation programmes aimed at benefiting women.

Mchunu remarked: "I welcome the DG on behalf of the executive council. Since the ANC-led government ascended to power, we have taken bold steps to institutionalise gender equity. As the leadership deployed to represent the aspirations of millions of our people, we have a responsibility to demonstrate commitment towards redressing imbalances in our society."

"Critically, as we begin this important month, we want to make a firm statement that we are committed to ensure that women occupy the corridors of power in this province. The appointment of Dr Nonhlanhla Mkhize as the DG is clear demonstration of our determination to sustain and carry forward a gender equality agenda."

Dr Mkhize, as an accounting officer has a responsibility to ensure solid delivery by all government departments across the province. Importantly, we want the Office of the Premier to be central in the monitoring and evaluation of the performance of the Province as whole by tracking our progress against the indicators and targets set in the latest version of the Provincial Growth and Development Plan, as well as the monitoring and reporting on the performance of all provincial government departments and public entities."

"There are numerous other areas which have been identified as areas where the Office of the Premier should and can be more effective in promoting sound policy coordination and good governance in this Province. As we start a new chapter the DG is expected to focus on these areas."

"Firstly, the Office of the Premier will ensure the integration of services, skills and maximize the application of available resources and remove the silo mentality in government in order to make an impact."

"Secondly, we will prioritize the conservation of resources and allocate and align budgets in accordance with priorities towards effective and efficient delivery of services. This we will do through promoting strategic budgeting based on the priorities we identified in our Provincial Growth and Development Strategy and Plan, as well as through initiatives such as the rationalisation of public entities."

"Thirdly, the Office of the Premier will continue with efforts to imbede a responsible, clean and caring government. We want government employees to project the values of a caring government that responds to the needs of the people. This we will do through our Integrity Management Programme, the Moral Regeneration Programme and the Ethics for Senior Managers course developed through the Provincial Public Service Training Academy."

"As we move forward, we will ensure transparency, accountability and good government in all spheres of government by working with chapter nine institutions such as the Human Rights Commission, Public Protector and the Auditor General. We will have joint regular and unannounced visits to service delivery points, Managed through the Front Line Service Delivery and Service Delivery Improvement Programmes led by the Office of the Premier."

Issued by: KwaZulu-Natal Office of the Premier