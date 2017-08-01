South Africa: Stray Bullet Injures Pupil in Cape Town Classroom

The City of Cape Town is bracing for multiple marches on August 8, the day Parliament will vote on a seventh motion of… Read more »

The Western Cape Education Department on Tuesday said counselling had been arranged for the teacher and pupils. "Three other learners complained about ear pain. The learners were taken to the day hospital," spokesperson Millicent Merton said.Police spokesperson Sergeant Leon Fortuin said the projectile was handed in at the Bishop Lavis police station, as it was not lodged in the pupil's flesh. He suffered only minor injuries.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.