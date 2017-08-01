South Africa: Two Arrested for Limpopo Village Double Murder

Two people have been arrested following the murders of two women in Xikundu, Limpopo police said on Tuesday.

The two, aged 34 and 37, were arrested on Monday night, Lieutenant Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said.

The women were shot and killed on Sunday in separate incidents in Xikundu, about 25km south-west of the Kruger National Park's Punda Maria gate.

One of the women was identified as Mamaila Maria Maluleke, 62. An undisclosed amount of money was stolen from her. Her husband was shot and wounded and her daughter was unhurt.

The second victim was a 19-year-old matric student. She was also pregnant when she was killed.

The two would appear in the Saselamani Magistrate's Court soon.

Source: News24