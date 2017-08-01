1 August 2017

Government of Ghana (Accra)

Ghana: Mr Millison Narh Retires From the Bank of Ghana

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The First Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Mr Millison Narh, has retired from the Bank, a statement from BoG has announced.

The statement said Mr Narh paid a courtesy call on His Excellency the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, yesterday afternoon, to announce his retirement from the Bank.

According to the statement, the President thanked Mr Narh for his many years of dedicated service to the country and wished him well in his retirement.

Present at the meeting, the statement added, were His Excellency the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Ernest Addison.

Mr Narh was appointed Second Deputy Governor of the Bank with effect from July 20, 2009 and subsequently appointed First Deputy Governor on July 21, 2013.

Source: ISD (G.D. Zaney)

Ghana

Faces Behind the Media in Ghana

It was a moment of truth and revelation about media ownership, a platform for critical discussions and questions as… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Government of Ghana. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.