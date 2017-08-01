Ghana: Mr Millison Narh Retires From the Bank of Ghana

press release

The First Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Mr Millison Narh, has retired from the Bank, a statement from BoG has announced.

The statement said Mr Narh paid a courtesy call on His Excellency the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, yesterday afternoon, to announce his retirement from the Bank.

According to the statement, the President thanked Mr Narh for his many years of dedicated service to the country and wished him well in his retirement.

Present at the meeting, the statement added, were His Excellency the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Ernest Addison.

Mr Narh was appointed Second Deputy Governor of the Bank with effect from July 20, 2009 and subsequently appointed First Deputy Governor on July 21, 2013.

Source: ISD (G.D. Zaney)