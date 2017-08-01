1 August 2017

Government of Ghana (Accra)

Ghana: Government Goes Digital

Government seeks to regularize a platform known as InfoDex-Gh which will make digital governance a way of life to the Ghanaian people and businesses across the country.

InfoDex-Gh is expected to help to establish a feedback mechanism and means to assess information, share information, and give citizens a means to reach out to those who govern them.

The Minister for Communications, Ms Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, who made these known at the opening of workshop in Accra, last week, noted that in today's changing digital world, each country could share and learn from each other's experiences and challenges.

The Platform, when created, Ms Owusu-Ekuful said, would help improve operational efficiency in public administration and business operations.

In a statement, Mr. Dev Sunnsasy, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Enterprise Data Service (EDS), explained that EDS sought to provide a secured and scalable platform offering E-services by the government of Ghana.

Mr Sunnsasy added that EDS would provide a robust service platform to facilitate the consumption of published data amongst government agencies and private institutions

The one-Day workshop was on the theme: "Civic Technology, Data Sharing and Analytics Solutions in Government"

Source: ISD (Faith Junko Edison & Philomena Setornyo NKasia)

