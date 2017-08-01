1 August 2017

The Capitol Times (Monrovia)

Liberia: Unmil, IFES, NDI Set to Train Political Parties

By Lassana Fofanah

In the wake of political campaign month, donor partners continue to pour in support in ensuring that the general elections are held in a peaceful manner.

Speaking on Sunday during the launch of the commencement of campaigning, the Chairman of the National Elections Commission (NEC) Jerome Korkoya informed that three of their partners, the International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES), the National Democratic Institute (NDI) and the United Nations Mission in Liberia (UNMIL) have offered to support political parties trainin campaign finance, candidate party agent representation and alternative dispute resolution mechanism.

Chairman Korkoya said that the support was not only timely, but of great importance in making sure that the electioneering process is successful.

Chairman Korkoya said that the training that will be provided will ensure that the capacity of every stake holder in the process is adequately enhanced for proper participation.

Chairman Korkoya admonished every political party to actively participate in the training so that they will be knowledgeable in maintaining the peace of the nation.

