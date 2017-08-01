Liberia: Sen. Morais Wants COC Repealed

Maryland County Senator Dan Morais said he is considering putting on the floor of the Senate plenary an act to repeal the COC upon the return of the 53rdNational Legislature from their two weeks July 26th break.

According to him a document crafted to repeal the COC is already prepared for submission to the Liberia Senate upon which said paper will be opened for discussion by the plenary which the highest decision making arm of the Liberian Senate.

He made the disclosure yesterday at his Capitol Building office in Monrovia during a press briefing, where he noted that debate on the issue will begin when it is placed on session's agenda following the two weeks break which is expected to end in early August of this year.

His call to repeal the COC may have been in response to the Supreme Court's recent denial of Assistant Minister of Post and Telecommunication, Abu Kamara from contesting for the House of Representative in the pending October elections in violation of the Code of Code, for failing to resign his position as Assistant Minister two years to the 2017 elections as section 5.1 and 5.2 required.

"We want justice in this country and justice for Abu Kamara. I am afraid that if we don't do the right things we will run this country into trouble," he added.

He noted that the discussion on the repealing is more important, "because the Supreme Court's ruling is not only dangerous, but has the propensity to undermine the peace and stability of the country."

On Monday, July 17 the nation's highest court handed its opinion, warning that Mr. Kamara's action of remaining in his position is not only in violation of the Code of Conduct, but "an utter affront to the decision of the Court".

"Under the circumstances, we do not see the need to reverse the decision of the NEC, though made without due process, since the conduct amounts to an egregious violation of the Code, and we concur with the NEC's rejection and disqualification of him from contesting an elective position in the 2017 elections", the Supreme Court ruled.

Section 5.1 of the Code of Conduct bars all presidential appointees from contesting elected offices, with an alternative provided in Section 5.2 (a) that any appointed official who desires to contest for public office shall resign the occupied post at least two years prior to the conduct of elections.

Further in Section 5.2 (b), the Code of Conduct gives public officials in tenured offices who desire to contest in elected offices three years to resign their post prior to the elections.

As assistant minister, Mr. Kamara falls in the two years resignation category, but the Supreme Court finds that even up to the time it rendered its decision on his petition for a writ of prohibition against the NEC over his rejection, he still occupied the post.