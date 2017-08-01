Liberia: Chinese Doctors Teach Liberians

A one-day teaching on the importance of traditional Chinese treatments and Acupuncture was held at the weekend in Monrovia. The teaching exercise was conducted by the Chinese Medical Team in collaboration with the Confucius Institute.

Speaking at the start of the training, Zhang Xudong of the Chinese Commercial Office said that Acupuncture is a traditional Chinese medical treatment which is also about culture and traditional inner space.

Mr. Xudong stated that traditional Chinese treatment has a unique way to patient and it is different from western style treatment involving the whole body and system. He expressed hope that the traditional treatment will help solve some of the medical problems in Liberia.

Acupuncture, which is relatively new to Liberians, has a unique history dating back to ancient Chinese times.

Wang Tag of the Chinese Medical Team in Liberia told students at the training that ancient Chinese lived in caves and they needed to fight animals with wedge shape stones and that was how the acupuncture came about.

Dr. Tag explained that needles made of bones, bamboo and metal were also used by ancient Chinese after the stones era, adding that Chinese martial arts also plays an important role in the development of the acupuncture theory.

He also taught about Acupoints which he said are tangible demonstration of the chi blood in the meridian systems, whilst acupuncture is practiced in acupoints.

Dr. Tag said in acupuncture, a medical practitioner or doctor needs to have certain diagnosis and must choose the appropriate needle, while examining whether or not the needle is loose, straight and smooth.