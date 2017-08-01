Liberia: Customs Duties Waived

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has issued Executive Orders No. 85 and 86 respectively - waiving customs duty and storage fees at the Freeport of Monrovia; and extension of executive Order 78 - exempting the Liberia Water & Sewer Corporation from customs duties and selected items.

According to an Executive Mansion release, Executive Order 85 notes "whereas, the Government of Liberia having assessed the increase in storage fees and custom duties accrued to containers at the Freeport of Monrovia, decided to initiate measures that will provide relief to its people."

It also revealed that in furtherance of the assessment during the annual message to the Sixth Session of the 53rd Legislature of the Republic of Liberia on January 23, 2017, a pronouncement was made that the government will provide relief on customs duties and storage fees; and that the Liberia Revenue Authority and the National Port Authority shall establish procedures for the effectuation of said relief; and that in the exercise of the Executive Power vested in the President by the Constitution, the President may issue Executive Order in the public interest to correct a particular situation.

"With the power invested in her under the Constitution of the Republic of Liberia, President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has ordered: 1. That storage charges beyond the first seven days and customs duty on non-commercial containers accrued at the Freeport of Monrovia prior to December 31, 2016, by NGOs, Churches, Mosques, Schools, Hospitals, Clinics, Humanitarian Organizations and individual Liberians (for non-commercial relief and personal use goods excluding vehicles) are hereby waived," the release said.

The Executive Order took effect as of the day of July 25, A. D. 2017, up to and including August 31, A.D. 2017.

Meanwhile, Executive Order No. 86 has directed the extension of Executive Order 78 - exempting the Liberia Water & Sewer Corporation from custom duties and selected items.

Executive Order No. 86 states: Whereas, the Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation (LWSC), a Government entity responsible for providing and ensuring the distribution of clean and safe drinking water and maintaining effective sewerage services within Liberia benefitted from a previous Executive Order (78).

"Whereas, the Government recognizes the need for the continuous process of providing and ensuring the distribution of clean and safe drinking water and maintaining an effective sewer system that will curtail potential disease outbreaks and other communicable diseases," Executive Order 86 furthered.

Accordingly, the Executive order continued: "Whereas, the Water and Sewer Corporation is committed to sustaining adequate water supply and exhaustively controlling the over flow of the sewerage in the streets of Monrovia and its environs, and also maintaining the tariff at an affordable cost for the people of Liberia."

The Executive Order also notes that the Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation (LWSC) must forge ahead in overcoming enormous challenges and retrospect on obtaining resources for new projects as well as rehabilitating the old facilities for the supply of water and delivery of prompt sewerage services; and in the exercise of the Executive Power vested in the President by the Constitution, the President issues Executive Order No. 86 - exempting the LWSC from customs duties on certain products; and related items for the effective operation of the LWSC's water treatment plants and sewerage facilities.

It concluded that the Government of the Republic of Liberia, recognizing the need for exemption of customs duty and in the interest of national reconstruction and development hereby issues this Executive Order exempting from the payment of custom duties the following items: a.) Diesel Fuel for Operations & Production; ) Rotable and consumable spares for Operation(s); c.) Low lift and high lift pumps to be used at the Water Treatment Plant(s); d.) Water Treatment Chemicals and chlorinators' e.) Laboratory apparatus for water treatment facilities (white plains & outstations); f.) Heavy duty equipment to include asphalt cutter, jack hammer, leak detectors, valves (air relief, surge and line), pressure sewer cleaner and high pressure assorted pipes and fittings."