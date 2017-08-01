Liberia: LNP Assigns Officers to Political Parties

Photo: The New Dawn

Police patrolling the streets (file photo).

The Liberia National Police (LNP) has begun the deployment of officers at various political parties to avoid violence during the campaign period.

Speaking Monday Police Inspector General Gregory Coleman said the deployment of officers will serve as a commitment to political actors to ensure a campaign free of harassment and intimidation.

At a one-day dialogue with heads of political parties under the theme 'Yes to Peace, No to Violence', Coleman said LNP remains committed to preserving peace and protecting the rights of every citizen.

He said the police are ready to tackle activities that are capable of creating violence.

"We will avoid those mistakes that were made during previous elections where we saw the result of our mistakes," he said.

Coleman revealed that government has provided funding to ensure that police officers who are assigned with political parties are not dependent on those parties for funding.

The Inspector General stressed the need for political actors to remain in the confines of the laws. He disclosed that three police officers will be assigned to a political party.

Inspector Coleman called on political parties campaigning with motorbikes to observe the LNP 'No Go Zone' for bikes to ensure safety.

"Those campaigning with motorbikes should be warned that the 10pm deadline remains and all no go areas are still restricted. This is to make sure that people's rights are protected because we will not tolerate anyone infringing on the rights of others, Coleman stressed.

Coleman said the police will visit all political rallies with or without invitation. He cautioned political heads to avoid wearing clothing that will intimidate the citizens, adding "they are not also allowed to use fire arms for VIPs. If any political party is found doing such will warrant our immediate intervention."

He reaffirmed the police's commitment to working with the National Elections Commission (NEC) in performing its duty to ensure free, fair and transparent elections.

For his part, Thomas Nah, the Program Head of Access to Information at Carter Center, said his organization remains committed to working with the LNP for successful elections.