Liberia: Weah Promises Transformation

On the first day of political campaign, the standard bearer of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), Ambassador George Weah embarked on the visitation of several communities in central Monrovia.

Dressed in his blue attire Monday, Ambassador Weah was seen on Carey and Gurley Streets interacting with the people and assuring them of a better Liberia.

He toured the famous 'World Trade Center' on Gurley Street, a building where commercial typists are based.

Weah told the people that he will transform Liberia and improve the wellbeing of Liberians when he is elected.

Senator Weah was accompanied by several young men dressed in blue t-shirts, who were dancing and chanting pro-Weah songs.

Weah's presence created traffic jammed on Carey and Gurley Streets during the late evening hours, as several persons abandoned their offices and businesses to catch a glimpse at the CDC strongman.

Weah's party, Congress for Democratic Change, (CDC), is in a coalition with two other political parties including National Patriotic Party (NPP), Liberia People Democratic Party (LPDP). His running mate is Bong County Senator Jewel Howard Taylor, political leader of the NPP.

The National Elections Commission (NEC) Sunday declared political campaign opened for the 2017 Presidential and Legislative Elections.

NEC Chairman, Cllr. Jerome Korkoya told a news conference that political campaign will end on Sunday, October 8, 2017.

Korkoya admonished politicians to conduct their political campaigns in a peaceful manner to avoid clashes.

He asked all parties and independent candidates to provide their political campaign schedules to NEC.